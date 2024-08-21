Telangana government did not seek MHA's instructions on alleged phone tapping of HC judge: Centre

HYDERABAD: Under Secretary to the Government of India Nutan Kumari said in a counter affidavit in the Telangana High Court that there was no communication or request for instructions from the Telangana government to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs over the alleged tapping of the phone of a high court judge during the erstwhile BRS regime. Meanwhile, the affidavit submitted by the state authorities in the case revealed no involvement or reference to the MHA.

The counter affidavit emphasised that the secretary to the state government in charge of the Home department has the authority to issue interception orders for any subscriber registered in their state, without requiring approval from the MHA. Additionally, it was pointed out that records related to lawful interception are classified as highly confidential and are destroyed every six months by the competent authorities, as stipulated in Sub-rule 419A(18) of the Indian Telegraph Rules, 1951, unless they are needed for ongoing or future investigations.

The counter affidavit, filed by the Centre in response to a suo motu petition taken up by the HC on a newspaper report on tapping of a judge’s phone, defended the mechanisms of lawful interception under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.