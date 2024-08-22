Four-year-old dies of dengue; fourth case in Warangal, Telangana

MAHABUBABAD/HANAMKONDA: A four-year-old girl died of dengue fever on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment in the MGM Hospital. It’s the fourth death due to dengue in erstwhile Warangal district.

The victim, G Adwika, was from Thorrur mandal headquarter in Mahabubabad district. First she was admitted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda by her parents, Ashok and Amulya, for fever. Her condition deteriorated after she tested positive for dengue and the doctors advised her parents to shift her to MGM Hospital.

Speaking to the media, Mahabubabad District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr G Muralidhar stated that his staff was gathering details of the girl. According to him, 139 persons tested positive for dengue in Mahabubabad district. Out of four-five blood samples of fever patients being tested, one is turning out to be a case of dengue, he said and added that those suffering from viral disease are being treated at the district government hospital.

The first case of dengue death was reported in Bheemadevarpalli mandal of Hanamkonda on August 8. A four-year-old girl succumbed to the viral fever, according to DM&HO B Sambashiva Rao.

In the second case, a pregnant woman died on August 17.