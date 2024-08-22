Telangana CM Revanth orders land acquisition for southern regional ring road

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to start the land acquisition process for the southern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He has also ordered them to hold a review of the progress of the process on a daily basis.
He reviewed the progress of the proposed RRR work at the Secretariat on Wednesday. During the meeting, the officials briefed the CM about the land acquisition and the status of the work taken up in the northern part of the RRR. Revanth Reddy asked the collectors of the districts concerned, which covers northern and southern part of project, to brief the Chief Secretary on the progress of land acquisition and other issues every evening.
The CM wanted the land acquisition to be taken up in a transparent manner and also suggested creation of a WhatsaApp group with the chief secretary, Infrastructure and Projects Advisor Srinivasa Raju, Chief Minister OSD Shanwaz Qasim, district collectors and R&B officials to get regular updates on the progress of the work.
The CM ordered officials to start land acquisition for RRR southern part on Sangareddy-Amangal-Shadnagar-Choutuppal (189.20 km) stretch. Since the land acquisition in the northern part has already been completed to a large extent, the chief minister said land acquisition in the southern part should be started. He asked the authorities to discuss with the Central government if any technical or other problems arise regarding road development and complete the works simultaneously.
He examined the entire map of RRR on Google Maps and suggested some changes in the proposed alignment of the southern part. He asserted that the alignment should be done by taking the future needs into consideration in a transparent way. The officials have been asked to conduct a field visit and submit a comprehensive report regarding the changes suggested by him.
The CM also gave several instructions to the officials regarding the construction of radial roads in the proposed Future City. Before the construction of roads, they should be connected to the main roads everywhere, he added. He ordered the officials to take precautions to ensure smooth travel without signal and other problems. The radial roads should be suitable to connect the ORR and RRR and also useful for the upcoming industries and organisations in the Future City, he added.
R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Nalgonda MP K Raghuveer Reddy, Chief Minister’s Adviser Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary to Transport department Vikas Raj, CM’s Principal Secretary V Seshadri, CM’s OSD Shahnawaz Qasim and R&B Special Secretary Dasari Harichandana were present in the review meeting.