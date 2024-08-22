Telangana CM Revanth orders land acquisition for southern regional ring road

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to start the land acquisition process for the southern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He has also ordered them to hold a review of the progress of the process on a daily basis.

He reviewed the progress of the proposed RRR work at the Secretariat on Wednesday. During the meeting, the officials briefed the CM about the land acquisition and the status of the work taken up in the northern part of the RRR. Revanth Reddy asked the collectors of the districts concerned, which covers northern and southern part of project, to brief the Chief Secretary on the progress of land acquisition and other issues every evening.

The CM wanted the land acquisition to be taken up in a transparent manner and also suggested creation of a WhatsaApp group with the chief secretary, Infrastructure and Projects Advisor Srinivasa Raju, Chief Minister OSD Shanwaz Qasim, district collectors and R&B officials to get regular updates on the progress of the work.

The CM ordered officials to start land acquisition for RRR southern part on Sangareddy-Amangal-Shadnagar-Choutuppal (189.20 km) stretch. Since the land acquisition in the northern part has already been completed to a large extent, the chief minister said land acquisition in the southern part should be started. He asked the authorities to discuss with the Central government if any technical or other problems arise regarding road development and complete the works simultaneously.