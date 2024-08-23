Telangana government releases Rs 1,225.43 crore for marriage sop

HYDERABAD: The state government has released the first phase instalment of Rs 1,225.43 crore for the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme of the allotted amount Rs 2,175 crore for the scheme in the 2024-25 Budget.

An official statement on Thursday said the funds would be utilised to clear the pending applications and the applications received this financial year. It added that 65,026 applications were received under the scheme.

In FY 2024-2025, the government received 33,558 applications and the applications pending up to March 31, 2024, were 31,468. “Of the total pending applications, 28,225 were pending with tahsildars and 12,555 were pending with Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs). As many as 208 applications were rejected by the government,” the statement said further.

It added that funds were released to clear 24,038 applications, except rejected ones.