Telangana Public Service Commission announces Group II exam dates

HYDERABAD: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the Group II written examination will be conducted in December 2024.

In an official notification, issued on Thursday, TGPSC said, “It is informed to the candidates who have applied for the posts falling under Group II Services (General Recruitment) Notification No 28/2022, dated: 29/12/2022, that the Commission has decided to conduct the written examinations for the Group II Services Recruitment in December.”

“All the candidates are informed that they can download the Hall Tickets one week before the examinations,” said TGPSC Secretary E Naveen Nicolas. The notification was issued to fill up 783 posts.