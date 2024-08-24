BJP corporator exposes loopholes in GHMC's online trade licence system

HYDERABAD: GHMC Malkajgiri BJP corporator V Sravan Kumar exposed systemic loopholes in the GHMC online trade licence application process. He obtained a trade licence issued in the name of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi to carry out trade operations of “drugs mart in Congress”. He applied online, paying Rs 300 licence fee and Rs 50 green fund for 2024. After paying the fee, he received a trade licence in the mayor’s name.

Upon verification, GHMC authorities discovered that the trader had uploaded invalid and irrelevant documents, leading to blocking of both Trade Identification Numbers (TINs). Sravan recorded the online application process, including a photo of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the establishment’s name as ‘drug mart in Congress’. He included a disclaimer in the video, stating that he had gone through the process only to expose the systemic faults, and not with any other ulterior motive.

He urged the GHMC to correct the errors like the absence of field verification before issuing trade licences. There are gaps in the system that need to be addressed to prevent such errors, Sravan said.

Even though a provisional trade licence is not permanent, any incorrect details found on the licence will lead to its automatic cancellation, he said.

Sravan had previously revealed that PTINs were generated for property tax assessments using white papers uploaded online, under the name of Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

In clarification, GHMC says TIN was blocked

GHMC clarified that the trade licence was issued in Malkajgiri circle under the name of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and the business name as drugs mart in Congress, with invalid documents. Following verification, the Trade Identification Numbers (TINs) were blocked. GHMC said it appreciates the efforts of public representatives like Sravan, which help strengthen the system. The application process has been simplified for easier access, with instant TIN generation and a 15-day verification period. Applicants do not need to approach GHMC staff or mediators, reducing the hassle for traders. Any issues discovered during verification will result in blocking of the TIN.