Demolition of actor Nagarjuna’s controversial N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad begins

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) started the demolition of the high profile N-Convention Centre near Hitech City in Madhapur on Saturday. The convention centre belongs to Tollywood actor, Akkineni Nagarjuna.

There were serious allegations that the convention centre was built by encroaching Full Tank Level (FTL) of around 3.30 to 3.40 acres of Thammidi kunta lake. The convention centre has been in controversy for the last several years as this has been built in the FTL/Buffer zone of the lake.

Complainants Bhaskar Reddy and others gave representations to HYDRAA officials to take action and restore the lake. The demolitions are being carried out by deploying police personnel, all the roads leading to the convention centre have been closed and even media was not allowed to enter the site to cover the demolitions.

Sources said that the HYDRAA authorities along with a strong posse of policemen arrived Saturday early morning to carry out the demolitions.

The convention centre has three function halls with state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology. It has many venue options like official and social events. The function hall is hired for high-profile functions of political leaders and cine stars for weddings, engagements and other functions

The lake is spread over 29 acres. A few years ago, the joint teams of Revenue, Irrigation and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted the survey of Full Tank Level (FTL) of Tammidi Kunta and arrived at the conclusion that out of the total 6.69 acres on which the convention centre was built, about 3.30 acres have been encroached and pucca structure have come up. Of the 3.30 acres encroached land, about two acres have been in the Buffer Zone, while 1.3 acres in the FTL level of the lake.