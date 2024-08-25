Asifabad police ramp up cybercrime awareness among students

ADILABAD: When technology first entered our homes and workplaces, we clapped for the inventions humankind came up with over just a few decades. But today, technology seems to be puppeteer and we, the puppets. This is what the Kumurambheem Asifabad police have been telling students through their special programmes on cybercrimes in all government and private educational institutions for the past month.

DSP P Sadaiah said awareness is regularly created about cybercrimes among school and college students. He added that Bharosa and She teams are working hard for the protection and safety of women and children. At these schools and colleges, they also create awareness on ragging, eve-teasing, POCSO, good touch-bad touch, child marriage and dowry laws, taking action against those who harass women and children.

“Through community policing, we help people more closely. If you have a problem, dial 100 or inform local police officers. Strict action will be taken,” said the DSP.

SP DV Srinivas Rao said that students should be aware of cybercrimes and online frauds that are increasing day by day and make their to parents, relatives and friends aware too, lest they lose all their money.

The initiative by the Kumurambheem Asifabad police to educate youngsters about cybercrime is one to applaud. Saving people from cybercrimes is nothing short of heroic and the need of the hour. SP DV Srinivas Rao advised, “Mobile phones can be used for both good and bad. Your weakness is the strength of cybercriminals. Always be vigilant.”

ASIFABAD COPS’ TIPS TO DODGE CYBERCRIME