Case filed against Anurag Group and Gayatri Educational Trust over illegal construction

HYDERABAD: A case was registered on Saturday against Anurag Group of Institutions and Gayatri Educational Trust, both backed by BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, following a complaint lodged by an Irrigation department Assistant Executive Engineer (AAE) that the institutions had resorted to illegal constructions in the buffer zone of Nadem Cheruvu in Ghatkesar mandal.

The charges include trespassing, contaminating public water sources and causing damage to public property.

Meanwhile, the institutions moved the Telangana High Court, seeking a stay on any action on the structures by HYDRAA or the GHMC.

However, Justice T Vinod Kumar did not order status quo, instead directing HYDRAA and the GHMC to adhere strictly to due process of law.

In their petitions, the institutions alleged illegal and high-handed action on the part of the department of Irrigation & CAD, HYDRAA, and other authorities.

The petitioners told the court that the authorities have been interfering with their rights over the property located in Korremula village, even trespassing onto the property, conducting unauthorised inquiries and even demolishing structures on the premises.

Meanwhile, the MLA took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that the institutions have all necessary permissions.

According to Rajeshwar Reddy, the institutions have obtained a land conversion (from agricultural to non-agricultural) certificate, NOCs confirming that the constructions are outside the buffer zone, and approvals from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the multi-storeyed buildings. There were also joint inspections performed by the Irrigation and Revenue departments, he wrote.

The MLA said that the Irrigation department had issued an NOC in 2017, and the collector also provided necessary approvals. He accused the authorities of filing false cases under political pressure and urged them to review all relevant permits before taking further action.

After considering the arguments presented, Justice Vinod Kumar directed the authorities to ensure that any further actions concerning the disputed property are conducted in compliance with the law.