Hyderabad’s N-Convention demolition triggers fear among elite property owners

HYDERABAD: The demolition of actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s N-Convention in Hyderabad on Saturday is sending a chill down the spine of politicians, businessmen, bureaucrats and celebrities, who own palatial farmhouses in the FTL and buffer zones of lakes in Hyderabad.

They are worried that HYDRAA, which has been constituted recently and tasked with the protection of lakes, might set its eyes on their farmhouses. Apart from politicians, businessmen, bureaucrats and celebrities have posh houses close to the water bodies.

The demolition drive is also making the ruling party leaders shudder as HYDRAA does not seem to differentiate between the ruling and Opposition parties nor is it sparing celebrities of high social standing and political clout.

Sources in the government said that HYDRAA has clear instructions to pull down all structures and buildings that have come up in lake areas, nalas and buffer zones, and the FTL.

This is all the more important as, if it does not, it would give scope for criticism that the government was selectively demolishing buildings. Senior leader and Congress Working Committee member MM Pallam Raju also faced the heat as HYDRAA began razing buildings.

In view of the acceleration of the demolition drive, leaders of all parties are trying to reach the courts and obtain stay orders.