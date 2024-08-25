Telangana HC orders status quo on N-Convention demolition

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Saturday granted status quo on the demolition of N-Convention. However, by the time the court order was issued, the authorities had already demolished the entire structure of N-Convention.

Justice Kumar was hearing a house motion petition filed by M/s N-Convention, a unit of N3 Enterprises Pvt Ltd, represented by its managing director Nalla Preetham Reddy, challenging the demolition of the structure located on 27,063 sq mt in Khanamet village, Serilingampally mandal.

The petition claimed that the demolition was illegal, arbitrary and in violation of the principles of natural justice, as well as Articles 14 and 300A of the Constitution. The petitioner sought to declare the demolition order dated August 8, 2024, as unconstitutional and requested the court to prevent any further interference with their property.

The petitioner informed the court that N3 Enterprises was a limited company registered under the Indian Companies Act, 1956. The property in question was leased from Akkineni Nagarjuna in 2009, with the lease extended in 2015. According to counsel for the petitioner, the property is a private patta land and is not located in the tank area.

The petition said that the dispute centres around the fixation of the Full Tank Level (FTL), which determines the extent of the tank area. The matter of the FTL and building permissions are still pending adjudication, it said.

“Over the past few days, reports in print and electronic media have indicated that the government agency, HYDRAA, was conducting demolitions in the area, including the N Convention property, labelling it as an encroachment of the tank area. On Saturday morning, HYDRAA officials, accompanied by approximately 200 police officers, entered the N Convention property and began demolition without prior notice,” the petition said, alleging that this was high-handed, illegal and arbitrary.

After hearing the petitioner’s contentions, the court issued notices to the authorities concerned and granted interim status quo on the demolition.