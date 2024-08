HYDERABAD: Stating categorically that he would not succumb to pressure and will continue to take strict action against the illegal structures constructed in the full tank level (FTL) of lakes, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he took inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita to demolish illegal constructions.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Kokapet on Sunday, the CM noted that the government was firm on its resolve to remove encroachments on lakes and government lands. He said that several rich individuals constructed structures within the FTL and diverted the drainage water to Gandipet and other lakes which supply drinking water to Hyderabad. “If I do not take any action, it will be construed that I have failed as a people’s representative. That is why I formed HYDRAA and took action despite several pressures,” he said.

Speaking about the Gita, the chief minister said that during the Kurukshetra war, Arjuna dropped his weapons and refused to fight in the battle as he was unwilling to kill his brethren for the sake of ruling the kingdom.

At that time, Krishna encouraged Arjuna to participate in the battle to protect Dharma, he added. “Krishna and Arjuna protected Dharma, which protected us later. Taking inspiration from the Gita, I am demolishing the illegal structures to protect natural resources,” he said.

He noted that Nizams developed Hyderabad as a city of lakes. “Some farmhouses have been built near those lakes and ponds which quenched the thirst of crores of people,” he added, pointing out that waste water from farmhouses is being discharged into Gandipet lake and Himayatsagar, which provide drinking water to Hyderabad.