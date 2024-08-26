Demolition drive draws opposing statements from BJP leaders

What is the state BJP’s stand on demolitions being carried out by HYDRAA? There appears to be a confusion as two leaders -- Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MP M Raghunandan Rao -- came out with diametrically opposite statements. While Kishan Reddy accused the Congress government of staging ‘high drama’ over the HYDRAA and questioned how the civic departments which gave permission to these buildings, described them as illegal, Raghunanda Rao praised the HYDRAA for demolishing N-Convention, owned by film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. He even questioned the interim stay on demolition of N-Convention by the high court.

Senior Congress leader faces identity crisis

A Congress MLC finds himself out in the cold after a BRS MLA from his own constituency joined the party. The MLC wants the party and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to appoint his followers as members of Agriculture Market Committees in the constituency. But to the chagrin of the MLC, the MLA is said to be bringing pressure on a minister and AICC Telangana in-charge to fill AMCs with his men. Adding insult to injury, the AICC in-charge made it clear to the MLC that the party leadership is keen on keeping the MLA from BRS in good humour. The heartbroken senior leader is said to have poured out his pain to former minister and veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy who commiserated with the former.

How a minister was made to change daily routine

It is well known that a certain minister in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet is a fitness freak. He used to go for a morning walk in KBR National Park in the posh Banjara Hills locality. However, the said minister is believed to have been forced to change his routine. The reason: he is being constantly pestered by the fellow morning walkers, who are coming up with several — sometimes unreasonable — requests. These days, the minister is hitting the bed early, around 8 pm, so that he can complete his walking exercises before the sun rises.