Striving to make Telangana a drug-free state: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the government is making all efforts to make Telangana a drug-free state.

On Sunday, the chief minister participated in the 20th anniversary celebrations of Brahma Kumaris - Shanti Sarovar and launched community service projects in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that the government has constituted a anti-narcotics team to root out the drug menace. “People should fear even to utter the word — drugs,” he said.

Describing his government as pro-farmer and people’s government, he said: “We have already proved that ours is a farmer-friendly government by implementing the farm loan waiver scheme. Telangana is the only state in the country that waived Rs 31,000 crore of crop loans.”

He also said that the state government is establishing the Skill University for the benefit of youth and it is planning to develop Future City in Mucherla. “Gachibowli has been developed in just 20 years. Delighted that Shanti Sarovar is located in the same area,” the chief minister said.

Stating that Telangana is proud to have Shanti Sarovar, after Mount Abu, he said: “We support Shanti Sarovar and we will renew its lease.”

Sports varsity by next academic year: Revanth

Meanwhile, the CM announced that the Young India Sports University will be established by the next academic year. “We will hire renowned international coaches and provide training for promising sportspersons,” he said.