Striving to make Telangana a drug-free state: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the government is making all efforts to make Telangana a drug-free state.
On Sunday, the chief minister participated in the 20th anniversary celebrations of Brahma Kumaris - Shanti Sarovar and launched community service projects in Hyderabad.
Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that the government has constituted a anti-narcotics team to root out the drug menace. “People should fear even to utter the word — drugs,” he said.
Describing his government as pro-farmer and people’s government, he said: “We have already proved that ours is a farmer-friendly government by implementing the farm loan waiver scheme. Telangana is the only state in the country that waived Rs 31,000 crore of crop loans.”
He also said that the state government is establishing the Skill University for the benefit of youth and it is planning to develop Future City in Mucherla. “Gachibowli has been developed in just 20 years. Delighted that Shanti Sarovar is located in the same area,” the chief minister said.
Stating that Telangana is proud to have Shanti Sarovar, after Mount Abu, he said: “We support Shanti Sarovar and we will renew its lease.”
Sports varsity by next academic year: Revanth
Meanwhile, the CM announced that the Young India Sports University will be established by the next academic year. “We will hire renowned international coaches and provide training for promising sportspersons,” he said.
Assuring that the government is committed to regaining past glory in various sports, he said that Gachibowli will be developed into a sports village.
After distributing prizes to the winners of NDMC Hyderabad Marathon on Sunday, Revanth said that he met Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urged him to provide central assistance for establishing sports stadia of international standard in Hyderabad, with the goal of hosting Olympics in the city. “We will promote Telangana as a leading sports destination in the country,” Revanth said.
Hyderabad to be a major sports hub
The CM highlighted Hyderabad’s potential to emerge as a major sports hub and criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting sports completely resulting in Hyderabad not achieving any milestones in sports. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to advancing sports and encouraging students to pursue sports as a career.
He recalled that Hyderabad has the history of hosting sporting events like Afro-Asian Games, Military Games. He also mentioned the recent decision to offer Group-1 jobs to sportspersons Nikhat Zareen and Mohammed Siraj.
IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, former MP V Hanumantha Rao, Telangana Sports Authority chairman Shivasena Reddy and others were present on the occasion.