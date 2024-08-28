Appointment of Pocharam, Amith creates stir in Telangana Congress

HYDERABAD: The recent appointment of MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy as Advisor (Agriculture) with a Cabinet rank and Gutha Amith Reddy as chairman of Telangana Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited has created quite a stir in the Congress, leading to a delay in their swearing-in .

Although the appointment orders were issued to these two leaders on August 2, they are yet to assume office. According to sources, the top leaders of the state unit complained to the high command, expressing their displeasure over these appointments.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior leader confirmed that some of his party colleagues have complained to the party high command. They reportedly expressed dismay over turncoats being given preference over those who remained loyal to the party during testing times. Srinivas Reddy, who was elected as an MLA on a BRS ticket, joined the Congress recently. Likewise, Amith Reddy too joined the ruling party in recent times.

Another major issue being raised by the disgruntled leaders is that both Srinivas and Amith belong to the Reddy community.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress has already given prominent posts to turncoats like AP Jithender Reddy and K Keshava Rao.

As there is opposition from the leaders, it remains to be seen if the Congress goes ahead with the appointments or reconsiders its decision.