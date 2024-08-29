BRS workers celebrate as Kavitha lands in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha, who was released on bail in Delhi liquor scam, reached Hyderabad on Wednesday. The BRS workers extended a grand welcome to her at airport. The party workers beat drums and raised slogans like ‘BRS zindabad’ and ‘KCR zindabad’.

Later, she reached her residence in Banjara Hills. She tied a rakhi to her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao. She took the blessings of her mother Sobha Rani. Speaking to reporters, Kavitha said that ultimately, dharma will triumph. She also thanked all the party workers for supporting her family in difficult times. “I have never committed any mistake. Truth will prevail in future.

Till then, I will not stop my fight. I will fight under the leadership of KCR and work with more vigour in future,” Kavitha said and added that she would actively participate in BRS programmes now. Kavitha is likely to meet her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s farmhouse on Thursday.