IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Telangana

HYDERABAD: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana from August 30 to September 1.

On Wednesday, the department issued an alert for Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagityala, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Siddipet districts.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert was issued to other districts, including Hyderabad.

IMD said a cyclonic circulation lies over the east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southward with height.

Under its influence, a fresh low-pressure area may form over East Central & adjoining North Bay of Bengal on August 29.

The state will continue to receive light to moderate rains for the next five days. For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rain.