Earthmovers allowed to run amok by govt are razing image of Hyderabad: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Objecting to HYDRAA’s ongoing demolition drive, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao said that the government demolished the image of Hyderabad.

Harish Rao alleged that HYDRAA’s office in Buddha Bhavan was constructed on a nala, asking if HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath was ready to demolish his office building. In an informal chat with reporters here on Thursday, Harish Rao said that several restaurants and commercial buildings in Necklace Road too encroached on lakes and asked the government whether it will demolish these or not. Several huge towers came up in Mir Alam, Uppal and Ramanthapur lakes, he pointed out, alleging that the water from Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s property was being released into a tank.

On Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments on granting bail to K Kavitha, Harish Rao said that justice and truth prevailed in Kavitha’s case. He added that the CM too got bail in the note-for-vote case, asking if he got bail due to the support of BRS leaders.

Harish Rao alleged the bigwigs in the government were purchasing lands in the proposed Mucherla city in benami names. He said he would disclose the conspiracy behind it at an appropriate time. He alleged that efforts were on to grab 385 acres of government land in Kandukur located in survey number 9 and 25 acres of farmers’ land in survey number 895 in Tukkuguda.

The former minister also questioned why state Congress leaders failed to utter a single word on the Valmiki scam, asking Revanth Reddy if the government was ready to seek an ED probe into it. The Congress and BJP joined hands hence BJP leaders Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay were not talking about the scam, he alleged.