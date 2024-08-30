Telangana: Milad-un-Nabi procession deferred to September 19

HYDERABAD: The Central Milad Committee on Thursday decided to take out the festival procession on September 19. It also decided to organise the birthday celebrations of Prophet Muhammad on a grand note on September 16. The committee made this decision following a request made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers to consider postponing the procession as it coincides with the Ganesh festivities and immersion of idols, set to take place between September 7 and 17.

The committee members, meanwhile, requested the CM to give permission to organise year-long celebrations of the Prophet’s 1,500th birthday next year. They also urged the government to give permission for decorating mosques and take out processions. The CM said that the permissions will be given as per the rules and asked them to prepare a list. He also directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to look into the matter and order appropriate arrangements.