Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi to inaugurate Devadula Lift Irrigation Project in 2026

MULUGU: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is likely to inaugurate the prestigious Devadula Lift Irrigation Project in March 2026, announced Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy after he inspected the pumping station at the project in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district on Friday. He emphasised that irrigation is the top priority for the Congress government, which aims to ensure every rupee spent on irrigation yields positive results.

Uttam criticised BRS leaders, including former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that during his tenure, public funds were misappropriated and that KCR accepted bribes.

Speaking to the media, Uttam claimed that Rs 1.81 lakh crore were spent on irrigation projects in the state, with Rs 14,000 crore in bills left unpaid due to alleged misconduct of KCR, accusing him of misusing funds for several projects, including Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Palamuru, Devadula, and Seetharama projects.

Uttam said: “Congress government is meant for people service and we are committed to completing the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme on time, which will benefit 5.57 lakhs of acres.” He alleged that the BRS destroyed the sketched map of the Kaleshwaram Project to benefit the Kalvakuntla family, resulting in significant damage to the project.

“Additionally, the Sammakka barrage’s construction will enable the Devadula project to lift 60 tmcft of water for about 300 days. The government will allocate Rs 1,100 crore for the project maintenance and operations, appoint 700 assistant executive engineers and recruit 1,800 lascars. Latest technology will be used for distilling and sedimentation measures,” added the minister.

A special IAS Officer will be appointed to oversee land acquisition for the projects and ensure fair compensation for those affected.