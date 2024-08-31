Telangana braces for intense rains with orange alert issued

HYDERABAD: Telangana is set to face continuous heavy rains over the next two days, with rainfall expected to intensify within the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the state, forecasting very heavy rainfall for the next three days.

The heavy rains are attributed to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, affecting north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. According to IMD officials, "For the next two days, Telangana will experience continuous rains. For today we will see scattered, heavy, isolated extremely heavy rains which will further intensify to extremely heavy rains tomorrow. Southern Telangana will receive continuous heavy rains on Saturday, while Central and North Telangana will see intense rains from Saturday night."

On Saturday, light to moderate rains and thundershowers were reported in many districts, with heavier rainfall experienced in Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri. Hyderabad also saw rain spells from early morning hours.

The IMD has issued impact-based warnings, highlighting potential issues such as water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion, wet and slippery roads, as well as the risk of falling trees and electric poles. There may also be temporary disturbances to electricity and water services, along with drainage clogging.