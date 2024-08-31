Telangana HC orders HYDRAA to follow legal procedures before demolition

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the HYDRAA and revenue officials to adhere to the legal procedures before proceeding with the demolition of educational institutions owned by BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on 17.5 acres in Korramula village, Ghatkesar mandal, Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Gayatri Educational and Cultural Trust, Anurag University (a deemed university) and Neelima Institute of Medical Sciences seeking a stay on any demolition by HYDRAA.

Special Government Pleader (SGP) Rahul Reddy informed the court that in compliance with a previous court order, records from 1954 and 1955, including the Kasra Pahani were submitted, showing the extent of the Nadem Cheruvu lake at 61 acres. The documents also indicated that the educational institutions were constructed within the buffer zone of the lake.

The SGP assured the court that any future action by HYDRAA would involve notifying the petitioner first, alleviating concerns over sudden demolitions and reducing the need for further litigation.

He also requested the court to restrain the petitioner from constructing additional buildings within the Nadem Cheruvu buffer zone. Agreeing with the request, Justice Kumar directed the petitioner not to proceed with any further construction within the lake’s buffer zone.