Sircilla weaver’s golden masterpiece

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In the vibrant town of Sircilla, where the art of weaving comes to life, Nalla Vijay Kumar stands as a beacon of artistry in the handloom weaving world. With a remarkable blend of tradition and innovation, Vijay has just unveiled his latest masterpiece: a breathtaking 200 gram gold saree valued at Rs 18 lakh.

Commissioned for a cherished wedding in Hyderabad, this creation is not just a piece of clothing, it’s a testament to skill, passion and an unwavering commitment to his craft.

For 12 days, Vijay poured his heart into weaving this 200-gram gold saree, meticulously crafting every inch to create something truly extraordinary. As the wedding day approaches (October 17), excitement builds around this exquisite garment, measuring 49 inches in length and five and half metres in width, weighing 800 to 900 grams.

Vijay’s journey of weaving a gold-saree began six months ago, when he first envisioned this work of art. Renowned for his inventive spirit, he once created a saree that released a delightful fragrance, made with 27 different herbs. At just 35, he has already garnered admiration for his exceptional talent.

Building upon the legacy of his late father, Parandamulu—who famously wove a saree small enough to fit into a matchbox—Vijay has earned accolades for creating a saree fine enough to pass through the eye of a needle. Each piece he weaves tells a story of dedication and artistry, showcasing the beauty of handloom traditions.