Tritiyaa Jewellery director held for forging docus to remove co-founder

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police on Sunday arrested Kanthidutt Thonangi, the 24-year-old director of Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, popularly known as Tritiyaa Jewellery, over charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and using forged documents for personal gains,

According to the cops, four cases, including one hit-and-run case where a person was killed, have been registered against Kanthidutt, who is also the director of Dakshin Katha Hospitality and Naomi Patisserie & Bistro, in Cyberabad and Hyderabad commissionerates.

The complainant, Tippala Srija, alleged that she, along with Kanthidutt, co-founded Tritiyaa Fine Jewellers Private Limited in June 2023 as directors and shareholders. In August 2023, the duo proposed expanding the business, during which Srija invested approximately Rs 2.5 crore in the company.

However, in the last week of August, Kanthidutt allegedly forged her signature on a resignation letter and submitted it to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs without her knowledge. On the same day, he reportedly conducted a board meeting without issuing her a notice, during which her resignation was “accepted”, thereby removing her as a director of the company.

Suspicious of the proceedings, Srija filed an RTI application and obtained fabricated copies of her resignation letter and the board resolution. She accused Dutt of fraud and forgery, stating, “It is apparent that Kanthidutt Thonangi played fraud and forged my signature on the resignation later. Also, it is impossible to hold a board meeting on the very same day.”

Named in another case

In a separate case, Kanthidutt has also been accused of cheating two businessmen, Cilarapu Ramchander and Praveen Kumar, of Rs 6 crore. Allegedly, he persuaded them to invest as shareholders and provide financial assistance for his businesses. However, when approached, he reportedly failed to provide positive responses and used abusive language. The police arrested Kanthidutt and sent him to 14 days of judicial remand based on these complaints.