CM inaugurates Coca-Cola factory in Siddipet district

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Hindusthan Coca-Cola Beverage’s factory at Banda Timmapur village in Siddipet district on Monday. The factory was developed on 49 acres with an investment of Rs 2,091 crore.

This facility operates seven advanced production lines and is poised to generate direct and indirect employment for 410 individuals.

This is HCCB’s second factory in Telangana after one established at Ameenpur in Sangareddy district. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the government is committed to creating an ideal environment for business growth.

“We commend HCCB for its holistic approach, which will bring jobs, uplift communities and contribute significantly to the region’s development,” he said.

Juan Pablo Rodriguez, CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said: “This state-of-the-art factory combines advanced manufacturing technology with sustainable practices, positioning it as a benchmark in our country.”