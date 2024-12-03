Maharashtra tigers moving to Telangana in search of new territory

HYDERABAD: Telangana Forest department officials believe that apart from mating purposes, the two tigers, believed to have migrated from Maharashtra, are in search of new territories in the traditionally tiger corridor of adjoining areas of Telangana and Maharashtra. Speaking to TNIE over phone, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Elusing Meru, who camped in Mancherial for two days, stated that the two tigers - believed to be a male and a female - are moving around Sirpur range, Kaghaznagar division for the past two days.

How many tigers have migrated?

Over the past month, four tigers have migrated including two from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, who later returned and the remaining are believed to have migrated from Tadoba Andhari Wildlife Sanctuary. As per the sightings, the male is believed to be around three to four years while the female’s age is yet to be ascertained. We have taken swap samples of an injured person and faecal matter of the two tigers is also required to prepare their DNA profile.

What is the latest update on the movement of the 2 tigers?

In the last two days, we did not have any sightings but fresh pug marks were found on Saturday in locations such as Itikalphad, Sirpur, Bombaiguda, Penchikalpet (Kaghaznagar) and Asifabad division. Pugmarks were noticed near a forest nursery in Sirpur yesterday. The movement of the two tigers is mostly in the Sirpur area and earlier spotted at Wankidi border. The male is travelling 10 to 20 km daily and both are capable of quickly changing their locations.

What are the reasons for this migration?

It is the mating season around this time of the year, so tigers move within the corridor. But tigers staying in Maharashtra are in search of new territories as their population is on a rise there and habitat (carrying capacity) is not proving to be enough.