5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Telangana, tremors felt in Andhra and Maharashtra

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad and the remote Mulugu district, experienced tremors on Wednesday morning.

Residents of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Sultanabad, Odela, and Kalva Srirampur mandals reported tremors lasting a few seconds.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Mulugu at a depth of 40 km.

The NCS tweeted: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.3, Occurred on December 4, 2024, 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N, Location: Mulugu, Telangana."

District officials from Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu stated that no damage to property or loss of life has been reported so far.

Weather experts noted that this is the strongest earthquake in Telangana in the last 20 years. The epicenter was identified at the Godavari riverbed near Mulugu.

Similarly, tremors were also reported at several places in Andhra Pradesh, while officials said tremors were experienced in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts after an earthquake struck Mulugu.

Light tremors were felt in Nagpur, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources and local residents.

Mild shocks were also experienced in Gadchiroli, which is located very close to Telangana, according to the district information office.

Light tremors are generally felt 200 to 300 km from the epicentre of a quake, the IMD officials said.