HYDERABAD: Announcing the constitution of a Cabinet sub-committee that would receive suggestions and proposals from the Opposition parties, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday goaded BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to use his good offices and bring Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the Centre for the development of Hyderabad.

“If we spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the next four years on various development projects in Hyderabad, the city will become a magnet for global investments. For this, the cooperation of the Union government is required. If you (Kishan Reddy) bring Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the Centre, I will felicitate you and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parade Ground in the presence of 10 lakh people,” Revanth told the gathering at the “Hyderabad Rising” celebrations organised by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department as part of Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu, the Congress government’s first anniversary.

Real estate sector grew by 20%, says Revanth

The Cabinet sub-committee, with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as its chairman and Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar as members, will hold an all-party meeting. “I appeal to the BRS and BJP to submit proposals to the sub-committee for the development of Hyderabad, including Musi rejuvenation. The government will honour opposition parties and accept good suggestions and proposals. I am asking the BRS and BJP. Let us debate the development that took place in Hyderabad in the last 10 years,” the chief minister said.

Recalling that Kishan hailed and complimented the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project initiated by the Gujarat government, Revanth said that the former was opposing the Musi project. “People will not think about if even if you sleep in the Musi or if you jump into it to commit suicide,” he said.