Telangana: Retired banker murdered, body dumped in car

WARANGAL: A 64-year-old man was murdered late on Monday night, and his body was found inside a car in the Rangampet area under the Mattewada police station limits on Tuesday. The unknown offenders killed him, placed his body in the vehicle and fled the scene, said police.

The victim, Veligeti Raja Mohan, a resident of Srinagar Colony in Hanamkonda, was a retired bank employee. On Tuesday morning, locals noticed a foul smell and blood coming from the car and discovered the body inside. They immediately informed the Mattewada police.

Warangal ACP B Nandiram Naik and Mattewada Inspector P Gopi rushed to the spot upon receiving information. According to Inspector Gopi, the offenders, who remain unidentified, brutally killed Raja Mohan. His body was placed in the rear seat of the car, with his hands and legs tied using ropes and chains, and his neck slit, he said, adding that the victim was identified through the car registration number.

“We retrieved CCTV footage from the area, which shows one person parking the deceased’s car in the Rangampet area at 3.48 pm before leaving the spot,” said Gopi. Clues and forensic teams are searching for evidence, and advanced technology is being used to identify the culprits.

The victim’s family has been informed, and the body was shifted to the MGM Hospital mortuary in Warangal. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.