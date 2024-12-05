Nalgonda gears up for Revanth’s visit

NALGONDA: All arrangements are in place for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Nalgonda district on December 7, according to District Collector Ila Tripathi.

The CM is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation for various development works as well as preside over the inauguration of the Nalgonda Government Medical College building.

On Wednesday, the district collector held a meeting with Suryapet District SP Sunpreet Singh, Revenue, Police, Irrigation and other officials in her chambers at the Collectorate and reviewed arrangements being made at places which the CM will be visiting.

Later, she also visited the Nalgonda Government Medical College and reviewed arrangements being made for the opening of the college building and CM’s meeting with the students. She also inspected the arrangements being made for stone laying for a skill development centre and municipal works at the local Rythu Bazaar as well as for a public meeting to be organised at the Nagarjuna Degree College grounds.

Speaking to the media, Ila Tripathi said that the CM, along with Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other ministers will participate in the Praja Palana Vijayostavalu.

“The chief minister will reach Brahmana Vellemula by helicopter at 12 noon. After starting Brahmana Vellemula delivery channels under the Udaya Samudra Lift Irrigation Scheme, he will proceed to the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant where he will inaugurate unit 2 of the project. After that he will inaugurate the Nalgonda Government Medical College building and lay foundation for several other works,” she said.

“All arrangements are also in place for the public meeting to be held at NG College grounds,” the Collector added.