We borrowed money to repay debt incurred by BRS: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has accused the previous BRS government of bringing down the state finances to a stage where the Congress dispensation had to borrow fresh loans to repay the existing debts.

The deputy CM said that the present government had borrowed Rs 52,118 crore, and repaid Rs 64,516 crore in the last one year. He also said that the government had spent Rs 24,036 crore and Rs 61,194 crore on welfare.

Vikramarka, who is Finance Minister, dismissed the allegations of opposition BRS MLA KT Rama Rao that the present government borrowed Rs 1 lakh crore since it came to power one year ago.

Addressing a news conference at the state Secretariat on the occasion of completion of one year in office, he said: “We have spent Rs 7,625 crore on Rythu Bharosa, Rs 20,617 crore on crop loan waiver, Rs 11,382 on Cheyutha, Rs 890 crore on Rajiv Aarogyasri, Rs 442 crore on subsidy on gas cylinders, Rs 1,234 on Gruha Jyothi, Rs 11,141 crore on electricity subsidy, Rs 1,514 crore for payment towards Rythu Bheema, Rs 1,647 on rice subsidy, Rs 1,375 crore to RTC towards Mahalakshmi scheme and Rs 2,311 crore to fund Kalyana Lakshmi,” he said.