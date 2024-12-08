Congress going back on its promises, says MLA Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Former BRS Minister and Siddipet incumbent MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday alleged that the ruling Congress has forgotten the promise it had made to the farmers in erstwhile Nalgonda district that their land would not be touched for laying the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

The BRS leaders said that his party would fight with the government on behalf of the farmers. A few of the farmers met him and narrated the predicament they are in as the state government intended to change the alignment which would hurt their interests.

Harish Rao recalled that AICC General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in Bhuvanagiri in the past, promised that if the Congress came to power it would do justice to the farmers in whose lands the RRR is proposed to be laid.

He said that the farmers of Choutuppal municipality and mandal are suffering due to consideration of 28 km instead of 40 km in the northern part of the RRR.

He said that the municipality was being divided into two parts due to the road cutting through the town. He criticised the government for not showing any mercy as victims were losing their green fields, houses and plots.

The former minister raised concern over the junction ring at Choutuppal, which was previously of about 78 acres, but now it has been increased to 184 acres, is causing the poor to lose their lands and plots.

He said that R&B Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy who had promised to change the alignment during the Parliamentary elections was not using police force and was facilitating the conduct of surveys within a 28-km radius of the road. The minister is forcing the people to sign the agreement documents, which is injustice to the people, he said.