MLC, local body polls a fresh challenge for parties in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The upcoming year would be a challenging one for all the three major political parties in the state, including the ruling Congress, as the local body and MLC polls loom on the horizon.
With one year of completing governance, the ruling Congress is determined to showcase its strength in the forthcoming elections. The party is gearing up with an action plan aimed at sweeping the local body polls, including Sarpanch, MPTC, ZP and Municipal elections.
On the other hand, BRS, the prime Opposition party, is strategising to recover its setbacks including defections and rebuild the party at ground-level. The party, led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is working on a comprehensive plan to rebuild its cadre and to continue its fight to regain power in the Assembly elections.
After a massive blow in the Lok Sabha elections, where the party could not win even a single seat, the BRS is focused on strengthening its fight in the next elections.
Meanwhile, the BJP is also eyeing gains in both MLC and local body elections to continue its josh in the state, Having secured eight Lok Sabha seats and recent success in other states like Maharashtra and Haryana, the party is buoyed by support from the national leadership.
The saffron party is keen to build confidence in its cadre and expand its influence, especially in rural areas where it outperformed its rivals in the Parliament elections.