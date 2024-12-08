MLC, local body polls a fresh challenge for parties in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The upcoming year would be a challenging one for all the three major political parties in the state, including the ruling Congress, as the local body and MLC polls loom on the horizon.

With one year of completing governance, the ruling Congress is determined to showcase its strength in the forthcoming elections. The party is gearing up with an action plan aimed at sweeping the local body polls, including Sarpanch, MPTC, ZP and Municipal elections.

On the other hand, BRS, the prime Opposition party, is strategising to recover its setbacks including defections and rebuild the party at ground-level. The party, led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is working on a comprehensive plan to rebuild its cadre and to continue its fight to regain power in the Assembly elections.