Will make Telangana a model state within four years, vows Deputy CM Bhatti

Citing the Yadadri Thermal Power Project as an example, he said: When the Congress assumed power, we resolved objections from the National Green Tribunal, conducted public consultations, secured approvals, and initiated power production within a year. Today, this project contributes to the grid.”

Vikramarka pledged to complete the Srisailam tunnel project, ensure timely payments to contractors, and bring Krishna river water to Nalgonda.

Vikramarka also announced the launch of Young India International Schools to provide high-quality education to underprivileged children.

“We have allocated Rs 5,000 crore in a single year for these schools, compared to the Rs 70 crore spent annually on welfare hostels by the previous government,” he noted.

On healthcare, he highlighted the inauguration of a medical college in Nalgonda to improve access to medical facilities for the poor. Additionally, he highlighted the launch of Brahmana Vellamla lift irrigation scheme to enhance irrigation and operationalisation of power generation at the Yadadri project.

“In a single day, we have dedicated healthcare, electricity, and irrigation facilities to the people of Nalgonda. From education and healthcare to infrastructure and welfare, we are advancing on all fronts with a clear vision and meticulous planning,” Vikramarka remarked.