Will make Telangana a model state within four years, vows Deputy CM Bhatti

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka vowed to make Telangana a model state within four years through strategic planning and accountability.
Addressing a public meeting in Nalgonda on Saturday, Vikramarka criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting Nalgonda, particularly for failing to complete key projects like the Srisailam tunnel.
“Despite requiring only 10 km of excavation, the project progressed at a mere one kilometer per year under the BRs rule. This inefficiency deprived the district of Krishna river water,” he said.
The deputy CM pointed out BRs’s negligence for other major projects including the SLBC tunnel, Brahmana Vellamla lift irrigation scheme and the Dindi and Nakkalagandi projects, accusing the opposition of misleading the public and leaving projects unfinished. He assured that under the Congress government, stalled projects have been revived and expedited.
Citing the Yadadri Thermal Power Project as an example, he said: When the Congress assumed power, we resolved objections from the National Green Tribunal, conducted public consultations, secured approvals, and initiated power production within a year. Today, this project contributes to the grid.”
Vikramarka pledged to complete the Srisailam tunnel project, ensure timely payments to contractors, and bring Krishna river water to Nalgonda.
Vikramarka also announced the launch of Young India International Schools to provide high-quality education to underprivileged children.
“We have allocated Rs 5,000 crore in a single year for these schools, compared to the Rs 70 crore spent annually on welfare hostels by the previous government,” he noted.
On healthcare, he highlighted the inauguration of a medical college in Nalgonda to improve access to medical facilities for the poor. Additionally, he highlighted the launch of Brahmana Vellamla lift irrigation scheme to enhance irrigation and operationalisation of power generation at the Yadadri project.
“In a single day, we have dedicated healthcare, electricity, and irrigation facilities to the people of Nalgonda. From education and healthcare to infrastructure and welfare, we are advancing on all fronts with a clear vision and meticulous planning,” Vikramarka remarked.