Change people’s lives, not statues: BRS MLA Harish

SANGAREDDY: Former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday advised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to change the lives of people instead of redesigning statues.

He was referring to the redesigning of the Telangana Talli statue by the Congress Government recently. Harish Rao dared the chief minister to remove Telangana Talli statues erected across the state.

“It is better if the chief minister focuses on improving the lives of the people instead of redesigning statues. Has anyone in the past changed the Telugu Talli statue?” asked Harish Rao addressing a press conference here. He said that the name of Revanth Reddy will be written in black letters in the history of Telangana.

“Revanth Reddy speaking about Telangana is like the devil reciting Vedas,” the Siddipet MLA said, adding that Telangana was made possible only because of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that it was nothing but belittling the sacrifices of martyrs and others if someone claims a separate Telangana State was formed because of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.