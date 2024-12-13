Only high command will make Cabinet expansion decision, says Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Even as uncertainty continues to prevail over when the Telangana Cabinet expansion takes place, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka remained non-committal on the issue.

When the subject was broached during his informal chat with the media in New Delhi on Thursday, the deputy CM said: “Only the high command will take a decision on Cabinet expansion.”

Referring to the Congress government’s one year in office in Telangana, he said that more than 50 per cent people were satisfied with the state government’s one year rule, which he said, meant that the majority of the people were with the Congress.

“Achieving 100 per cent satisfaction in governance is unrealistic as democracy inherently involves some degree of opposition. The Congress rule in the state is more focused on governance, which had somewhat affected its outreach efforts,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said that the state government was keen on starting integrated schools in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state. Each school will be built on 25-acre land, Vikramarka said.