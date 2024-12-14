Vote-for-note case: Telangana HC dismisses criminal petition filed by accused

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a criminal petition filed by Vem Krishna Keerthan, one of the accused in the high-profile “vote-for-note” case. The petitioner sought direction to stay all proceedings in the case, pending before the special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Nampally, Hyderabad.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Keerthan, listed as accused No 6 in the sessions case, was initially not named as an accused. In the charge sheet filed earlier, it was mentioned that further investigation would continue. Even the subsequent supplementary charge sheet did not name Keerthan as an accused.

The petitioner became implicated only through the complaint filed by the respondent, which listed him as an accused. Counsel highlighted that Keerthan was named in the sessions case based on his inclusion in a separate case filed by officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

However, in that case, Keerthan was listed as a prosecution witness and not as an accused. The petitioner’s counsel also referred to a Supreme Court order in SLP (Crl.) No. 5333 of 2021 dated August 25, 2021, which stayed further proceedings in CC No. 5 of 2017 pending before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.