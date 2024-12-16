Bandi Sanjay Kumar denies being in race for BJP Telangana president, calls the news 'false propaganda'

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that the BJP leadership has given him several responsibilities that he is fully committed to fulfil, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that he is not in the race for the state BJP president post as being claimed in certain quarters.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said: “Our leadership has given me huge responsibilities. I am working to fulfil those responsibilities. There is a talk of me being in the race of the state BJP president post. This is completely wrong.”

“Some forces are spreading false propaganda. An attempt is being made to damage my reputation,” he said while requesting both the traditional and social media not to publish, air and share such false stories.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay expressed solidarity with Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan employees who are currently on strike. Alleging that the state government was diverting central funds, he said there is dissatisfaction over the government not releasing matching grants under state share.

The district leaders of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan met the Union minister and submitted a memorandum to him, expressing their concerns.

They complained that 19,600 Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan employees have been working on contractual basis for almost 20 years, and that minimum wages are not being provided for them.

They also complained that they have not been receiving any health cards or benefits, and that the families of deceased employees are not being provided any financial assistance.