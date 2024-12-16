CDM Secunderabad to receive prestigious President’s Colour Award

HYDERABAD: College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad will be receiving the prestigious President’s Colour Award — the highest honour that recognises an Armed Forces institution’s outstanding contribution and service to the nation — in the third week of December. This recognition comes as a testament to the college’s stellar legacy of shaping strategic leadership and imparting higher defence management skills to senior military officers.

The Colour presentation will mark a historic chapter in the evolution of CDM and cement its position as the foremost institution for management education in defence. An official release, issued on Sunday, said, the CDM was established in 1970 with a singular purpose to address the emerging need to upskill senior military leaders not only in combat operations but also to make them adept in the managerial and strategic planning aspects of modern warfare.

“Over the decades, the college has evolved, adapting to changing national and global security dynamics, to become an institution that serves as a bedrock for the development of military leadership and management expertise in the Indian Armed Forces,” the release added.