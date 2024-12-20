‘Balagam’ Mogilaiah dies at 68

WARANGAL: Popular Telugu folk artiste Balagam Pastham Mogilaiah passed away at 68 with kidney and heart-related ailments on Thursday morning at his son’s residence in the Kashibugga area, Warangal. His last rites were held in his native Duggondi village on Thursday evening.

The artiste’s body was buried in the Christian graveyard on the outskirts of the village. His son Sudharshan, co-artistes, and villagers took part in his final rites.

Narsampet MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy handed over `50,000 and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also gave `50,000 to Mogilaiah’s family on the occasion. Movie star Racha Ravi stated that the Balagam (movie) team and director Venu would visit Duggondi village on Sunday.

Sources said in June 2024, the artiste was admitted to a private hospital, owing to high blood pressure and high blood-sugar levels. He is survived by his wife, son and a daughter, the sources added.

The sources further said Mogilaiah and his wife Komuramma became famous and won the hearts of people with their movie Balagam in 2023. However, the family faced serious financial problems after Mogilaiah suffered kidney damage.