A ‘productive’ session of Telangana Legislature draws to a close

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council were adjourned sine die on Saturday, after seven days of heated discussions during which eight Bills were passed. While the Assembly functioned for 38 hours and 44 minutes, the Council was in session for 28.3 hours.

The winter session witnessed short discussions on wide-ranging issues such as, basic amenities in Gurukul schools, debt and outstanding liabilities of Telangana government, Tourism Policy, and Rythu Bharosa.

The session was marked by passage of the much-discussed Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Bill, 2024 by both the Assembly and the Council. The other Bills passed were the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill-2024, the GHMC (Amendment) Bill-2024, the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill-2024, the Telangana Payment of Salaried and Pension and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Bill-2024, the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill-2024, the Telangana Universities (Amendment) Bill-2024 and the Young India Physical Education and Sports University of Telangana Bill-2024.

Speaking about the session, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said that it was conducted in a “democratic manner” and that members from all the political parties were allowed to express their views. He said that the government gave clarity on all the issues raised by the Opposition, including amenities in Gurukul schools, HYDRAA and Musi Rejuvenation.

Responding to a question, the minister said that the BRS does not have the moral right to question the government and said that the respect the pink party has for presiding officers of the House was evident from their absence in training classes.

Business as usual