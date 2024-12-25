Artiste creates microscopic ‘Christ the Redeemer’

WARANGAL: Internationally renowned micro-sculptor M Ajay Kumar has created a microscopic replica of ‘Christ the Redeemer’, one of the seven wonders of the world, located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The original statue, standing at 30 metres (98 feet) tall, was intricately replicated within the eye of a needle at a height of 1.1 mm. This micro-sculpture details Jesus’ fingers and the wrinkles on his garments with remarkable clarity.
Ajay Kumar crafted this sculpture using wax which he prepared himself, plastic powder, and caterpillar hair for colouring his creation. He used delicate tools made from silkworm hair that bend when blown upon. The creation of this micro-sculpture took 90 hours spanning over two months. The artiste mentioned that this artwork can only be viewed under a microscope.
Ajay Kumar is one of only three or four artistes in the world who create sculptures inside the eye of a needle.
He has set a world record and he has been recognised by the Limca Book of Records five times for his outstanding work. He has received numerous national and international awards. His work has been appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PMs PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
In 2017, Ajay Kumar created a 0.95 mm tall and 0.17 mm wide microscopic golden cross sculpture of Jesus in the eye of a needle. In 2023, he sculpted “The Last Supper”, depicting Jesus with his twelve disciples at their final meal.
In May this year, Ajay Kumar participated in the “World Art Dubai 2024” exhibition held in Dubai, where artistes and the audience from around the world admired his micro-sculptures.
The exhibition featured 400 artists from 65 countries. In June, Ajay Kumar won first prize in the “India-America Space Cooperation Visual Art Competition 2024” organised by the US Consulate General in Hyderabad for his needle-eye art. He was invited as a special guest to the US National Day celebrations, where he received the award from US Consul General Jennifer Larson and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. During the event, Ajay showcased his micro-sculptures.
In 2019, Ajay Kumar’s micro-sculptures depicting the Dandi March were permanently displayed at the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial Museum in Dandi, Gujarat. This work was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally appreciated Ajay’s artistry.