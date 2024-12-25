Artiste creates microscopic ‘Christ the Redeemer’

WARANGAL: Internationally renowned micro-sculptor M Ajay Kumar has created a microscopic replica of ‘Christ the Redeemer’, one of the seven wonders of the world, located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The original statue, standing at 30 metres (98 feet) tall, was intricately replicated within the eye of a needle at a height of 1.1 mm. This micro-sculpture details Jesus’ fingers and the wrinkles on his garments with remarkable clarity.

Ajay Kumar crafted this sculpture using wax which he prepared himself, plastic powder, and caterpillar hair for colouring his creation. He used delicate tools made from silkworm hair that bend when blown upon. The creation of this micro-sculpture took 90 hours spanning over two months. The artiste mentioned that this artwork can only be viewed under a microscope.

Ajay Kumar is one of only three or four artistes in the world who create sculptures inside the eye of a needle.

He has set a world record and he has been recognised by the Limca Book of Records five times for his outstanding work. He has received numerous national and international awards. His work has been appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PMs PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.