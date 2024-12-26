India’s rise to third largest economy not possible without farmers: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

MEDAK: Predicting India’s rise to the third-largest economy in the world, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that it can only be made possible with the improved participation of the farming communities, who, he termed “great contributors to the economy”.

Along with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, the V-P visited Tunki village in Kowdipally mandal and interacted with farmers. He enquired about the methods they use in organic farming.

“The families of 655 farmers have made history by embracing organic farming. They have set an example for others to follow. I invite them to New Delhi to be my guests for three days,” said Dhankhar, highlighting that India is progressing on the path of development with a strong focus on rural areas.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been working with the spirit of Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” expanded to “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan”. Dhankhar also mentioned that Modi’s “Vocal for Local” slogan is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s “Swadeshi” movement.

“Every village should function as a self-sustained unit, with farmers selling their produce locally. This approach benefits both farmers and consumers. It is crucial to ensure that schemes designed to benefit farmers are implemented effectively by creating awareness. Farmers should also leverage solar energy for their advantage and focus on expanding organic farming,” Dhankhar added.

Governor Varma observed that farmers are gradually transitioning to organic farming. He praised the efforts of the Ekalavya KVK Foundation in encouraging this shift.

Earlier in the day, the V-P arrived in a special helicopter. Minister Konda Surekha and Lok Sabha member M Raghunandan Rao were also present at the event.