Telangana to host stakeholders convention on new Energy Policy on January 3

HYDERABAD: The state government, which aims to add 20,000 MW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2030, has convened a meeting of stakeholders from across the country on January 3 to discuss the formulation of a new Clean and Green Energy Policy.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said in a statement on Wednesday that the convention will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). All important stakeholders from across the country will participate in the convention, he stated.

Pointing out that Telangana was one of the fastest growing states in the country and boasts a diverse economy spanning various sectors, Vikramarka said that the state’s peak power demand was projected to increase from 15,623 MW in 2023-24 to 20,968 MW by 2027-28 and to 31,809 MW by 2034-35. “Energy requirement is expected to grow from 85,644 million units (MU) in 2023-24 to 1,15,347 MU in 2027-28 and 1,50,040 MU in 2034-35,” he elaborated.

Vikramarka said that to meet this rising demand and to align with the country’s goal of green energy, the state government proposes a new Clean and Green Energy Policy.