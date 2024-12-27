Telangana High Court reserved orders on bail plea of Bhujanga Rao

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court has reserved orders in a criminal petition filed by N Bhujanga Rao, seeking regular bail under Clause 483 of the BNSS in the high-profile phone-tapping case. The interim bail granted to Bhujanga Rao remains effective until December 30, 2024.

The case is being heard in connection with Crime No. 243 of 2024, registered at Panjagutta police station, involving alleged offences under Sections 409, 427, 201, 120-B read with 34 of the IPC, Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act), and Sections 65, 66 and 70 of the Information Technology Act.

Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao opposed both the interim and regular bail applications, arguing that the petitioner’s claimed medical ailments were not serious enough to justify bail. He pointed out that the petitioner has been out of prison for over 4.5 months.

Citing the case of another accused, Mekala Tirupathanna (A-4), whose bail plea was dismissed by Justice J Sridevi and is currently under challenge before the Supreme Court, the PP underscored the gravity of the charges. He pointed to the confession statements of co-accused Praneet Rao (A-2) and Sravan Kumar (A-6), which allegedly implicate Bhujanga Rao (A-3) as playing a key role in the conspiracy. The PP said that efforts are underway to extradite T Prabhakar Rao (A-1) and Sravan Kumar (A-6) who are absconding.

Senior counsel Umamaheshwar Rao , representing the petitioner, countered by claiming that the petitioner’s health was deteriorating.