Literary extravaganza with 350 stalls and 10 lakh visitors

HYDERABAD: With over 350 stalls and more than 10 lakh footfall, the ten-day Hyderabad Book Fair has been grander in every sense this year.

The 37th edition of the Hyderabad Book Fair, which started on December 19 on a high note with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurating it, attracted a huge crowd from book and literature lovers to bibliophiles from all age groups.

Coming to the collection of books, it is a plethora of genres—almost any genre one could think of: fiction, non-fiction, spirituality, comics, academic books, self-help, and healing books. The stalls are filled with books in multiple languages, including Telugu, English, Tamil, and other regional languages, by several authors from India as well as worldwide, leaving visitors overwhelmed with difficult choices on which books to buy.

Besides private stalls, government stalls such as the Tribal Welfare Department, Culture Department, and Education Department are also present.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Yakoob, president of the Book Fair, said, “It was the first time in the history of the Book Fair, in the last 36 years, that the CM inaugurated the fair, which gave a strong start and attracted a bigger crowd. So far, at least 10 lakh people have visited the fair, which is a very good response compared to previous editions.”

He added, “Moreover, this year we made better arrangements for both the visitors and the stalls. The ground has been covered with a groom mat for the convenience of visitors, thus avoiding the dust issue and making walking easier. We are also providing free evening snacks to stall owners.”