KGBV students protest against deputed tutors

JAGTIAL : The students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Kallur in Korutla mandal staged a protest against the teachers who were deputed to teach them on Saturday. They demanded that the regular teachers attend to them.

Samagra Siksha teachers who teach at KGBV schools have been on an indefinite strike for the last 18 days. Due to this, the classes have not been taking place, and the syllabus has stood still.

In view of this, as part of an alternative arrangement, the District Education department deputed about eight government teachers to Kallur KGBV. When the teachers entered the school, the students agitated in front of them and closed the school gate.

The students finally accepted the deputed teachers to teach them when the MEO, Gangula Naresham, intervened and pacified them. He said that their education would be disrupted if the deputed teachers were not allowed to teach until their regular teachers, who are agitating for job regularisation, return.