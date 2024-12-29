Man arrested for impersonating IPS officer during pawan kalyan's visit

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM : Police on Saturday arrested a 41-year-old man for impersonating an IPS officer during Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan’s recent visit to Parvathipuram-Manyam district. The fake IPS officer, Balivada Surya Prakash of Garividi, is a licensed repairer with the Legal Metrology Department.

Additional SP Dilip Kiran said Prakash had developed disputes with villagers over his ancestral property of nine acres of land after his father passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. He went to Hyderabad in January 2024, informing his relatives that he had been selected as an IPS officer.

In a bid to settle the land disputes while posing as a police officer, Prakash participated in the official visit of Pawan Kalyan to Bagujola village in Makkuva mandal on December 20. He took photos with local police and with the foundation stone plaques of Pawan Kalyan’s official programs to deceive his relatives and villagers into believing he was an IPS officer. He then circulated the photos to his relatives and updated his WhatsApp status.

Suspecting he had duped his relatives and local police, his friends lodged a complaint with the Makkuva police.

“We have registered a case against Prakash under Sections 204, 205, 318(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the Additional SP said.