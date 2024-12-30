Kalyanotsavam of Mallanna sees huge turnout

SIDDIPET: A large number of devotees from Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Warangal, Hyderabad, and other places attended the Kalyanotsavam for Komuravelli Mallanna at the temple premises on Sunday. On this occasion, priests offered ‘Pattu Vastralu’ to the deity.

Lok Sabha member Kiran Kumar, ex- minister Malla Reddy, MLA Palla Rajeswar Reddy, and others attended the event.

According to officials, following the Kalyanotsavam, the Mallanna Jatara will be held for two months. It will commence on January 19 and end on March 23, they added.

Police and temple officials made elaborate arrangements for the devotees convenience.