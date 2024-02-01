Gaddar Awards will replace Nandis: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday declared that the State government would honour film personalities, poets and artistes with ‘Gaddar Puraskaralu’ in place of Nandi Awards.

Addressing a meeting organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of balladeer Gaddar, he said that recently, some film personalities requested the revival of the Nandi Awards. “I told them that the government will give awards to film personalities in the name of Gaddar. I am officially announcing this today,” Revanth said.

Immediately after the announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was present on the dais, hugged the chief minister and congratulated him. BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other leaders too congratulated Revanth.