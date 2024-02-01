Gaddar Awards will replace Nandis: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday declared that the State government would honour film personalities, poets and artistes with ‘Gaddar Puraskaralu’ in place of Nandi Awards.
Addressing a meeting organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of balladeer Gaddar, he said that recently, some film personalities requested the revival of the Nandi Awards. “I told them that the government will give awards to film personalities in the name of Gaddar. I am officially announcing this today,” Revanth said.
Immediately after the announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was present on the dais, hugged the chief minister and congratulated him. BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other leaders too congratulated Revanth.
Revanth said that from next year onwards, Gaddar Puraskaralu would be given on January 31, marking the birth anniversary of the late balladeer. He termed Gaddar as a legend and the brand ambassador of Telangana.
He recalled that Gaddar launched an agitation for a separate Telangana and then revived his agitation in a separate state when he felt that the aspirations of the people of the state were not being fulfilled.
“The words of Gaddar that a Praja Prabhutvam (people’s government) should be established in the state are my inspiration. That was why we removed barricades at Pragathi Bhavan and transformed it into Jyotirao Phule Bhavan,” Revanth said. He said that the government would also look into a proposal seeking a statue of Gaddar on the Tank Bund.
‘Will be in power for 5 years’
Responding to the allegations of the Opposition, Revanth said that they (Opposition leaders) were cursing the government instead of giving suggestions. “Some are daydreaming that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will become chief minister in six months. However, we will provide a stable government and we will be in office for five years,” the chief minister said. “The people wanted a democratic government and we will overcome all hurdles and rule the state for 10 years,” Revanth said.
He recalled what happened to former chief minister Nadella Bhaskar Rao who pulled down the popularly elected NTR government. “If anyone thinks of doing such things, the people will bury them in villages,” Revanth said. He said that those who wanted to be buried alive can think of pulling down a popularly elected government.
“With the support of the people, Congress defeated the “liquor party” in the Assembly elections. We will now defeat the “knicker party” in the Lok Sabha polls with the support of the people,” Revanth said.
“Gaddar told me once that facing a criminal is easy. Facing a politician is also easy. But, KCR is a criminal politician, Gaddar said,” Revanth said.
He said that BRS MLC K Kavitha submitted a memorandum to the Assembly Speaker requesting the installation of a Jyotirao Phule statue in the Assembly. “Even BRS leaders recognised that people’s government is established in the state and they are coming forward to give representations. Kavitha did not submit such a representation in 10-year BRS rule knowing that her father would not install the statue of Phule,” the chief minister said.